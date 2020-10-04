A will is an important legal document. This week, Oct. 4 to 10, is Make-a-Will Week in British Columbia. (Image by Rafa Bordes from Pixabay)

QUIZ: Where there’s a will, there’s a way

The week of Oct. 4 to 10 is Make-a-Will Week in British Columbia. Have you made your will?

The week of Oct. 4 to 10 is Make-a-Will Week in British Columbia.

If you haven’t made a will, or if your will is out of date, this week would be an ideal time to sit down and plan what happens to your estate.

Here are 10 questions to help give you some motivation.

While this quiz is an introduction to wills, it should not be used as a definitive guide in creating one’s will. For such information, please consult a legal expert.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of apples

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City looking for groups to start community gardens

Just Posted

City looking for groups to start community gardens

City has identified seven public parks that are suitable for gardens

Campbell River RCMP looking for suspect in Walmart fire, theft

Fire was set as distraction for theft

Closing a 50-year-old wound on a remote Vancouver Island lake

50 years after logger’s death, grandchildren set out to find his final Muchalat Lake resting place

VIDEO: Fire breaks out in Campbell River Walmart

Small fire seen burning in aisle on Thursday evening

Strathcona Gardens working on plan to allow hockey fans to attend games

Exceeding provincial orders could ‘potentially put the re-opening of the entire facility at risk’ — SRD

QUIZ: Where there’s a will, there’s a way

The week of Oct. 4 to 10 is Make-a-Will Week in British Columbia. Have you made your will?

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Joyce Echaquan’s death highlights systemic racism in health care, experts say

The Atikamekw mother of seven died soon after she filmed herself from her hospital bed

BC Votes 2020: Horgan talks mass timber, climate targets in visit to Revelstoke

Mass timber will help grow businesses and get families into homes, says Horgan

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Woman steps forward about placenta found on beach on Island

Comox Valley RCMP investigators have no safety concerns and consider matter closed

Confronting their addictions to make way for healing — a B.C. love story

‘I think what’s helped us is that we had to understand our past and move forward’

COVID-19 is reshaping what first-time homebuyers are looking for: BMO survey

Still, 40 per cent of potential first-time home owners think now is a good time to buy

Most Read