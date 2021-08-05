Quadra Island Fishing Derby being held this Saturday to help Children’s Centre

The first annual Quadra Island Fishing Derby is being held this Saturday to give locals a chance for glory while helping a local non-profit.

The event is being hosted by Quadra Island Boat Tours and Legion Branch #154. All proceeds will go to the Quadra Children’s Centre, a local non-profit childcare and early education provider.

Participants may register for $125 per boat at the legion on Friday, Aug. 6, between 6 and 9 p.m.

“Everyone will work as a team on their boat,” explained Chris Wilton, Quadra Island Boat Tours captain. “We’re doing it that way, because it’s been a hard year for everybody.”

The fishing will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m on Aug. 7. But participants should meet at the dock at 7:30 a.m. with their boats.

The competition’s boundaries will be provided on a chart at registration. The general area will fall between Hoskyn Channel, Lewis Channel, Francisco Point and Marina Island, said Wilton.

The goal is to land the biggest salmon by weight. Current regulations allow keeping fish between the minimum and maximum size limits of 62 and 80 centimetres in length, respectively.

“If you keep a fish that’s too small, you’ll be disqualified; if you keep a fish that’s too long, you’ll be disqualified,” he said.

After the dockside weigh-in, there will be a celebration at the legion that night.

The grand prize will be a cash prize. There will also be prizes for the second and third place. The amount of these prizes will be announced prior to the tournament once all boats have registered.

Alex Witcombe of Drifted Creations has donated a four-foot chinook salmon carving to be raffled off at the legion that night.

