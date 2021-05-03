Quadra Island beach clean up team wants massive piece of junk removed

The Quadra Island Beach Clean Dream Team hopes someone recognises this large fender. It’s 30 loader tires welded together with steel girders and brackets. They would like to find the owners and ask them to come and take it back. Find the Quadra Island Beach Clean Team on Facebook or quadrabeachclean@gmail.com. Photo submitted

Residents of Quadra Island have been busy trying to clean their beaches once again from the marine debris that collects on our beaches after every southeast storm.

I can’t tell you how many different items appear (foam being the worst),” Quadra Island Beach Clean Dream Team member Nevil Hand.

One very large item they found near Francisco Point seems here to stay. The team is hoping that someone recognises the large fender they found. It is made up of 30 loader tires welded together with steel girders and brackets.

“We would like to find the owners and ask the to please come and take it back,” Hand said.

The owners can contact the Quadra Island Beach Clean Dream Team on Facebook or email: quadrabeachclean@gmail.com.

