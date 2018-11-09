Quadra Christmas Craft Fair an extravaganza of handmade quality

Artisans are preparing their work for Quadra Island’s annual Christmas Craft Fair.

The little island community shows off its talents, creating a festive event to kick off the holiday season. Organizers ask: Why buy mass-produced products from big box stores when you can meet and support locals in the lovely island ambience of friendly Quadra Island?

Delicious food from Mrs. Claus’ Concession will sustain your browsing for as long as it takes to find something beautiful for everyone on your list.

Rumour has it that the man in red will arrive at noon (until 1:30) on Saturday, courtesy of the Quadra Fire Department and special time is set aside for child-to-Santa consultations. This will be a perfect photo opportunity for parents and grandparents.

You’ll find a vast selection of high quality crafts, woodwork, pottery, jewelry and puzzles, glass and leather, sewn items, weaving, knitting, preserves, candles, woolens, photography and much more.

Shop local and shop early so you can take December off.

The Quadra Christmas Craft Fair runs Friday, Nov. 23 from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Quadra Island Community Centre, 970 West Rd. Santa arrives at noon Saturday (until 1:30) and admission is free.

This is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Quadra Island Community Centre, so every little bit of your support helps, whether it be table bookings or purchases in the concession, you help sustain the facility and its children’s programming.

Off-Island friends can catch the scenic 15-minute ferry ride over to the island and enjoy all the unique shopping and beauty that Quadra Island has to offer.

Previous story
Lemonade for Cameryn’s Cause

Just Posted

SUV smashes into building in Campbell River

Driver ‘hit the gas instead of the brake,’ causing damage but no injuries

Locket containing murdered brother’s ashes stolen in Campbell River

Theft a bitter reminder of brother’s unsolved 2011 murder, says Cassie Britnell

Wilson’s Group acquires 16-year-old Tofino Bus service

Wilson’s Transportation continues expansion in wake of Greyhound

BC Ferries nearly fully booked Friday of Remembrance Day weekend

Between Vancouver Island and the mainland, routes are reserved through the evening

VIDEO: Polar bears, art house film win big at international festivals

Campbell River filmmakers honoured for recent works

VIDEO: What you need to know about the pro-rep debate

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results by end of 2018

‘Cool, poppin’, turnt right up’: B.C. Liberals take crack at ‘hip’ lingo

Oldest MLA to be elected in B.C. makes jabs at John Horgan’s performance in electoral reform debate

Meet ‘Ceph’, the baby octopus named after Seth Rogen

Winner surfaces in Vancouver Aqarium’s naming contest

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Climate-change advocates want natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for greenhouse-gas emissions

Walk-in doctors across B.C. want equal pay

The Walk-In Clinics of BC Association met Friday for its annual general meeting

Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Adam Strashok was disavowed by UCP and federal Tories

Around the BCHL: Moves for Movember and BCHL adds stats

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and throughout the junior A hockey world.

‘Dangerous choice’ sticks Learner driver with 4 tickets

Distracted driving, no adult, and speeding just a few of the offences, West Vancouver police said

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Most Read