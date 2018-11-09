Quadra Christmas Craft Fair an extravaganza of handmade quality

Artisans are preparing their work for Quadra Island’s annual Christmas Craft Fair.

The little island community shows off its talents, creating a festive event to kick off the holiday season. Organizers ask: Why buy mass-produced products from big box stores when you can meet and support locals in the lovely island ambience of friendly Quadra Island?

Delicious food from Mrs. Claus’ Concession will sustain your browsing for as long as it takes to find something beautiful for everyone on your list.

Rumour has it that the man in red will arrive at noon (until 1:30) on Saturday, courtesy of the Quadra Fire Department and special time is set aside for child-to-Santa consultations. This will be a perfect photo opportunity for parents and grandparents.

You’ll find a vast selection of high quality crafts, woodwork, pottery, jewelry and puzzles, glass and leather, sewn items, weaving, knitting, preserves, candles, woolens, photography and much more.

Shop local and shop early so you can take December off.

The Quadra Christmas Craft Fair runs Friday, Nov. 23 from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Quadra Island Community Centre, 970 West Rd. Santa arrives at noon Saturday (until 1:30) and admission is free.

This is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Quadra Island Community Centre, so every little bit of your support helps, whether it be table bookings or purchases in the concession, you help sustain the facility and its children’s programming.

Off-Island friends can catch the scenic 15-minute ferry ride over to the island and enjoy all the unique shopping and beauty that Quadra Island has to offer.