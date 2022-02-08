Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom. (Photo supplied)

Port McNeill mayor re-elected as Vancouver Island Regional Library board chair

Port Hardy Councillor Fred Robertson was elected to serve on the nine-member executive committee

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom will continue to lead the way in charting the future of Vancouver Island libraries.

Wickstrom — who served as the chair in 2021, vice-chair for the two previous years, and sat on the board’s executive committee from 2012-14 — was re-elected as board chair at the Vancouver Island Regional Library annual general meeting on Jan. 29.

“I am excited to once again lead VIRL with a dynamic team of trustees,” said Wickstrom. “We are looking forward to formulating our new Strategic Plan that will set the path for this library system’s future. We will continue to demonstrate tremendous leadership by advancing reconciliation with Indigenous communities, and endeavour to remain the vibrant, inclusive community spaces we are known for.”

Erin Hemmens, councillor for the City of Nanaimo, was elected as vice chair. Hemmens has been on the board since 2019 and sat on the executive committee in 2019 and 2021.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the AGM and elections were again held in a virtual environment.

