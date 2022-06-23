A pair of cetaceans being carved on the Campbell River shore. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Miror

PHOTOS: What’s all the buzz about in Campbell River?

Chainsaw carvers rev their tools at Transformation on the Shore

One of the louder art forms was on full display as carving got underway at Campbell River’s 25th annual Transformation on the Shore on Wednesday, June 22.

Frank James Park played host to the chainsaw wielding sculptors, who will be hard at work creating their wooden art until Sunday, June 26.

Six carvers will be creating wooden benches, which will be the backdrop for many an Instagram post for years to come.

There is no competition this year, with each carver earning a stipend instead.

For more info, visit crshorelinearts.ca.

Plenty of planning is involved in the making of these beautiful wooden sculptures. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror

Cool breezes off the sea kept carvers from overheating at Transformation on the Shore. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror

