PHOTOS: May Day festival a quintessentially Quadra Island affair

Kate Alexandra and Sarah James have been coming to Quadra Island’s May Day festival since they were kids. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror Gyspy Mama and Leanne Hodges wore colourful outfits to Quadra Island’s May Day festival. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror Saskia Schevers said it was a little scary being the May Day Monarch at first, but it felt pretty good once she relaxed. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror Once festivities died down at Quadra Island’s May Day festival, this family hopped into their row boat and moved along. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror Aliza Ashurst and Carmanah Durrant blow bubbles at Rebecca Spit on Quadra Island. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror The prize money for the driftwood fort contest at the Quadra Island May Day festival is divvied out by Barabara Mindel under some shade. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror Megan Hartley built a pirate ship on wheels to market her dog grooming business at Quadra Island’s May Day festival. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror Vaughan Collins and Ayla Hoff show off their entry into the driftwood fort building contest. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror

A crowd of over 1,000 people gathered near the end of Rebecca Spit on Quadra Island on Saturday, May 28 to take part in May Day.

The festival, which has been celebrated for more than 100 years, had to take a two year break due to the pandemic. Those gathered did their best to make up for the missed festivities by having as much fun as possible.

The sense of community was strong for May Day, which acts as a wonderful start to summer.

While events like the parade, the box lunch auction, and the greased pole climb are aimed at delighting children, all present were quite entertained.

Barbara Mindel was in charge of one of the most popular, and hotly contested competitions the festival.

She has run the driftwood fort building contest for close to 35 years, she said.

“When we first started it was a raft building contest,” she said. “But then we realized, that’s too dangerous, our kids are way out there on these rafts. So that stopped and it turned into fort building.”

Mindel was impressed by the turnout this year.

“I think people were ready to get out and have some fun,” she said.



