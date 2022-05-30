PHOTOS: May Day festival a quintessentially Quadra Island affair

A crowd of over 1,000 people gathered near the end of Rebecca Spit on Quadra Island on Saturday, May 28 to take part in May Day.
The festival, which has been celebrated for more than 100 years, had to take a two year break due to the pandemic. Those gathered did their best to make up for the missed festivities by having as much fun as possible.
The sense of community was strong for May Day, which acts as a wonderful start to summer.
While events like the parade, the box lunch auction, and the greased pole climb are aimed at delighting children, all present were quite entertained.
Barbara Mindel was in charge of one of the most popular, and hotly contested competitions the festival.
She has run the driftwood fort building contest for close to 35 years, she said.
“When we first started it was a raft building contest,” she said. “But then we realized, that’s too dangerous, our kids are way out there on these rafts. So that stopped and it turned into fort building.”
Mindel was impressed by the turnout this year.
“I think people were ready to get out and have some fun,” she said.
