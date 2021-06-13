Paint a rock to celebrate diversity

Campbell River residents are being invited to participate in a new community painting project created to celebrate local lingustic diversity.

As of yesterday, June 12, people of all ages are being asked to paint “hope” in any language on a rock, then bring it to the Campbell River Art Gallery at 1235 Shoppers Row. The project, called ‘Hope Rocks,’ is being launched through a partnership between The Immigrant Welcome Centre’s Welcoming Communities Coalition and the Campbell River Art Gallery.

Hope Rocks will recognize and celebrate the diversity of Campbell River’s community, said Mike Davies, the gallery’s outreach and education program coordinator.

“I think the strength of our community, in many ways, comes from the huge variety of lived experience that we have here,” said Davies. “By showcasing that diversity, we hope people will reflect on the fact that we are far more alike, as people, than we are different.”

Rock painting kits are available at the art gallery or at the Immigrant Welcome Centre (200-1170 Shoppers Row) during business hours, from June 12 to July 17. There is also a painting station and a selection of rocks at the gallery.

The collection of completed rocks will be displayed at the gallery and then later showed at another community location. People are also encouraged to share a photo of their rock using the hashtag #hoperocksCR on Facebook and Instagram to bring awareness to the project.