On Giving Tuesday (Nov. 30) – why not give to Campbell River John Howard Society’s KidStart program?

John Howard KidStart needs your help this Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two days where the focus is on getting great deals. Giving Tuesday is a day devoted to giving back. You can help kids in Campbell River by giving to John Howard KidStart.

John Howard KidStart is a volunteer-based mentoring program that connects positive adult role models with children ages 6-18 for three hours of recreational or cultural activities per week. John Howard KidStart depends entirely on donations, grants, fundraising, and gaming funds to help children and youth in the community. Give what you can to help KidStart make a difference.

Feedback from mentors and families shows that KidStart is making a huge difference in the lives of local children and youth.

One mentor of an eight-year-old boy said, “He’s really opening up. He’s starting conversations that he never did before. He used to be afraid to try new things and now he’s conquering his fears. It’s a really big step.”

Donations can be made online at www.jhsni.bc.ca or in person or by mail to The John Howard Society of North Island, 140 10th Ave, Campbell River, BC, V9W 4E3. Donations over $10 are eligible for a tax receipt. As well, KidStart donation tins will be out at The UPS Store #215 at 1434 Ironwood St. from November 30-December 2. Feel great by helping local kids this holiday season. Thank you from John Howard KidStart!

