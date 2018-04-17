Replacing two hydrophones and computer equipment for killer whale acoustic data collection is one of the projects given a grant ffrom the North Island Marine Mammal Stewardship Association. Photo by Jared Towers, courtesy NIMMSA

Northern Vancouver Island Whale Watching Community Provides Conservation Grants

Over $35,000 in Grants Awarded by the North Island Marine Mammal Stewardship Association

The North Island Marine Mammal Stewardship Association (NIMMSA) recently provided grants from the NIMMSA Conservation Fund to five different research, education, and conservation organizations totalling over $35,000.

Grants were awarded to the Marine Education and Research Society, Cetus Research & Conservation Society, Pacific Orca Society (Orca Lab), Salmon Coast Field Station Society, and the University of Victoria. Projects include; updating the catalogue of humpback whales documented from the northern Strait of Georgia to the north end of Vancouver Island, improvements to a research structure across from the Robson Bight Ecological Reserve that supports the Robson Bight Warden Program, replacing two hydrophones and computer equipment for killer whale acoustic data collection, and analysis and publication of data on salmon populations as well as vocal behaviours of minke whales off northern Vancouver Island.

NIMMSA president, Andrew Jones, stated, “the 2017 season was NIMMSA’s first year collecting the user day fee and our membership was extremity positive about implementing this fee and the benefit it can have for our local waters and wildlife.”

Mr. Jones continued, “we expect marine based tourism, especially wildlife viewing, to continue growing on northern Vancouver Island and our membership wants to ensure any growth is done responsibly and does not adversely effect the marine mammals that both locals and visitors from around the enjoy viewing in our local waters.”

During the first year of the NIMMSA Conservation fund nine applications were received requesting over $74,000 in funding. According to Mr. Jones. “many of the applications received were for extremely worthwhile projects and while we could not fund them all this year we hope these organization continue their good work and apply again in 2019.”

NIMMSA conducts conservation and business activities aimed at benefiting marine mammals, the economy and the marine environment off northern Vancouver Island. NIMMSA’s work ranges from policy development to supporting field-based conservation efforts. The NIMMSA Conservation Fund is financed by a $1.00 per guest per day fee that is mandatory for all NIMMSA members to implement when operating guided tours within the NIMMSA area. NIMMSA members include twenty-eight companies that benefit from marine mammal viewing between Campbell River and Port Hardy.

Previous story
Campbell River realtors donate part of their commissions to Ann Elmore House

Just Posted

Campbell River city council considering going ‘blue’

Move would involve banning bottled water at all city facilities and events

Long service recognized, new recruits added to Campbell River Fire Department

City recognizes firefighters at recent ceremony at Maritime Heritage Centre

City of Campbell River hopes education will encourage compliance with new invasives bylaw

Series of articles throughout May to inform property on dealing with noxious weeds

Deadline approches for NIC scholarship applications

Record number of awards available for Campbell River students interested in attending NIC next year

Rotary Honours Concert celebrates the best of young performing artists

Rotary celebrated the best of the best young performers on Saturday evening… Continue reading

Vancouver Island talent show Who’s Got Talent comes to a close

Nanaimo’s Gracie Hooper took home the $500 grand prize

Judge stays charges against 3 B.C. Mounties due to trial delays

Trio were facing assault charges after being accused of pepper spraying a man

Fundraiser kicks off in honour of missing B.C. man presumed dead

David Kim, 45, went missing April 7 between Terrace and Prince Rupert

B.C. income assistance clients left on hold

Ombudsperson says some improvements being made

Starbucks to give racial sensitivity training after viral arrest video

Police were called after two black men refused to leave a Philadelphia store

David Eby calls Alberta’s ‘bluff’ on pipeline restrictions

Saskatchewan also plans restrictions on B.C. fuel shipments

B.C. woman who set kids on fire granted day parole

Donna Hysop is serving a life sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder and attempted murder

Unions threatening strike action against CP Rail

IBEW and Teamsters Canada Rail Conference seeking new collective agreements.

Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

Most Read

  • Walk Campbell River’s Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History

    On Sunday, May 27, Cystic Fibrosis Canada’s Campbell River/Comox Valley Chapter will…

  • Northern Vancouver Island Whale Watching Community Provides Conservation Grants

    Over $35,000 in Grants Awarded by the North Island Marine Mammal Stewardship Association