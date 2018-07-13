North Island College issues brief statement on bomb threat

Threat forced college to close all campuses for one day

RCMP closed the Rockland entrance as well as the Dogwood entrance to the campus. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

North Island College officials issued a brief statement about the investigation into a bomb threat called in Thursday morning.

Because the threat was unspecific as to which campus was being targeted, the college was forced to close all three campuses – Courtenay, Campbell River and Port Alberni – for the day.

The campuses re-opened and all classes resumed Friday.

The following statement from Colin Fowler, NIC’s vice-president of finance and facilities, was issued Friday afternoon.

“NIC would like to thank the RCMP and emergency personnel who secured campuses yesterday as well as our community partners who helped us react quickly, follow our emergency policies and ensure staff and students were safe throughout the evacuation. All NIC campuses reopened today [Friday] and classes are running as scheduled. Any questions about the threat or the investigation should be directed to the RCMP.”

RCMP were not available for comment.