Industrial automation students Tyler Kelly (left) and Isiah Dyck developed the Yo-Bot, an automated yogurt machine as their capstone project. People can come learn about industrial automation and other programs at NIC’s Campbell River campus on information night on Nov. 1, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

North Island College holds information night for Campbell River campus

Come learn about local programs at event on evening of Nov. 1

North Island College (NIC) is inviting prospective students, their families and community members to meet NIC faculty and staff at a college Information Night in Campbell River on Thursday, Nov. 1.

Learn about NIC programs and courses, ask questions, tour the campus, meet instructors and learn about scholarships and other student financial aid opportunities as well as the supports available to students as they begin their college careers.

“The transition to college can come with a lot of questions,” said Kathleen Kuhnert, NIC’s associate vice president, student services and registrar. “Our goal is to support anyone who might be interested in starting or continuing their studies to learn what NIC has to offer.”

NIC’s programming ranges from upgrading courses to university studies, trades and technical, health and human services, fine art and design, tourism and business programs.

Applications are now open for programs starting in January, including university studies, business, tourism and hospitality and welding, heavy duty mechanical, electrician foundation harmonized trades, as well as NIC’ s new Aquaculture Technician certificate.

NIC will be waiving the application fee for students who apply on the night of the event and attendees will be able to enter a draw for a $500 tuition credit.

The Campbell River campus is currently undergoing a $17.6 million dollar expansion and renovation, with new facilities for students and expanded course offerings, including the ability for students to complete their Business Administration certificate in Campbell River.

“This is a great chance for the community to come and see some of the changes taking place on campus and learn about the exciting new programs available,” said Randall Heidt, NIC’s vice president of strategic initiatives.

The information night is taking place in the Campbell River campus, at 1685 South Dogwood Street, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

