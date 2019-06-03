No rest for Campbell River grandmothers

“No rest for the wicked” is an old saying, but among Canadian Grandmothers, that has changed to “We shall not rest until African Grandmothers can rest.”

For the local Grandmothers to Grandmothers group (G2G), that has meant being busy collecting, sewing, crafting, and organizing for the second annual Jazzy Junk from the Car Trunk sale.

The tempting trinkets, trivia and treasures are ready for sale on Saturday, June 8 from 8 a.m. until noon, at the upper parking lot of Campbell River United Church, 415 Pinecrest Road,at the corner of South Birch.

Proceeds from the sale will be part of the pledges to three local bicycle riders who will join the 25 or more Victoria Grandmothers for Africa on the annual 275 kilometer ride from Campbell River to Victoria in early September. Riders must be 55 or older, and be associated with a Grandmothers group.

This year’s Jazzy Junk sale is being held in partnership with the Campbell River United Church. While the G2G members sell everything from camping gear to costume jewellery, the church will be offering free muffins to sale-shoppers from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m ., switching to free hotdogs from 10 a.m. to noon.

“This is a win-win-win opportunity,” says Carol Bye, treasurer of the G2G group and also a member of the United Church community outreach programs and services. “The local grandmothers group raises money for the Grandmothers Campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation, the African Grandmothers get support for their community services from the foundation, and our local church shows people in Campbell River how our community outreach services work and who benefits. So several communities win!”

For over 10 years now, African Grandmothers have been working to feed, house and educate children orphaned when their parents died of AIDS. Some of those children are now young adults, but still need support to lead healthy lives. Young women are especially vulnerable as the rate of HIV infection remains highest in that group.

So far, the people of Campbell River have so generously supported the local G2G fundraisers that over $120,000 has been sent to the Grandmothers Campaign.