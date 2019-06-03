Grandmothers (from left) Karen King , Vicki Simmons and Heather Kellerhals, pack a trunk with Jazzy Junk, for sale Saturday, June 8.

No rest for Campbell River grandmothers

“No rest for the wicked” is an old saying, but among Canadian Grandmothers, that has changed to “We shall not rest until African Grandmothers can rest.”

For the local Grandmothers to Grandmothers group (G2G), that has meant being busy collecting, sewing, crafting, and organizing for the second annual Jazzy Junk from the Car Trunk sale.

The tempting trinkets, trivia and treasures are ready for sale on Saturday, June 8 from 8 a.m. until noon, at the upper parking lot of Campbell River United Church, 415 Pinecrest Road,at the corner of South Birch.

Proceeds from the sale will be part of the pledges to three local bicycle riders who will join the 25 or more Victoria Grandmothers for Africa on the annual 275 kilometer ride from Campbell River to Victoria in early September. Riders must be 55 or older, and be associated with a Grandmothers group.

This year’s Jazzy Junk sale is being held in partnership with the Campbell River United Church. While the G2G members sell everything from camping gear to costume jewellery, the church will be offering free muffins to sale-shoppers from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m ., switching to free hotdogs from 10 a.m. to noon.

“This is a win-win-win opportunity,” says Carol Bye, treasurer of the G2G group and also a member of the United Church community outreach programs and services. “The local grandmothers group raises money for the Grandmothers Campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation, the African Grandmothers get support for their community services from the foundation, and our local church shows people in Campbell River how our community outreach services work and who benefits. So several communities win!”

For over 10 years now, African Grandmothers have been working to feed, house and educate children orphaned when their parents died of AIDS. Some of those children are now young adults, but still need support to lead healthy lives. Young women are especially vulnerable as the rate of HIV infection remains highest in that group.

So far, the people of Campbell River have so generously supported the local G2G fundraisers that over $120,000 has been sent to the Grandmothers Campaign.

Previous story
Ken Forde Park – Home of one of Campbell River’s favourite pastimes
Next story
Kidney Walk in Campbell River raises more than $11,000

Just Posted

Kidney Walk in Campbell River raises more than $11,000

Transplant recipient glad to be alive following lifesaving procedure

Totem poles unveiled at ferry terminal on Quadra Island

Poles carved by Bradley Assu and Ted McKellar

Strathcona Regional District wants province to boost library funding

Regional district responds to library board request for local government to lobby Victoria

UPDATED: Cyclists speak out about safety concerns during Bike to Work and School Week

More than 700 local residents taking part in GoByBike BC events

New book looks at Sybil Andrews’ legacy

Second book to come out in the past six months on iconic artist from Campbell River

Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

The Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador/rapper set his trolling sights on injured Golden Star Warriors star Kevin Durant

Killing, violence toward Indigenous women, girls ‘not a relic of our past’: Trudeau

The inquiry report uses the term genocide dozens of times

Escapee arrested in Shuswap after two years on the lam

Man with charges in Alberta, Ontario, Western provinces back in custody

Canadian cannabis edibles, topicals market worth $2.7B already: Deloitte

The federal government wrapped up its consultation on the draft edible rules in February

Taxpayer group tour highlights lost oil revenues for B.C., Alberta

Trans Mountain, new environmental assessment targeted

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

PHOTOS: Grey whale found stranded on Haida Gwaii beach

The dead grey whale on Haida Gwaii was reportedly in very bad shape and the stench was overpowering

Quality, not quantity is key in teens’ sleep habits: B.C. study

UBC researchers say teens who have trouble falling or staying asleep have poorer health outcomes

Calgary man dies saving girl, 10, at B.C. lake

Jon Palmiere lost his life saving a 10-year-old girl

Most Read