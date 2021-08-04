The main foyer of North Island College’s Campbell River campus. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

NIC launches Fall Orientation

NIC has launched its student orientation for Fall 2021: Let’s ConNICt.

Let’s ConNICt is a full orientation program to help all students prepare for the upcoming term, whether they are new to NIC or continuing their studies this year.

“This year’s orientation reflects the mix of delivery methods students can choose from at NIC this year,” said Felicity Blaiklock, director, student affairs. “We have recorded video resources to help students get ready for their first day, live sessions where students can ask questions and welcome booths on the first day of class to welcome students to campus.”

Resources include information on NIC supports and services available to help students throughout the term, tips for getting ready for the first day of class and information on student rights and responsibilities.

“Our goal is to provide students with a one-stop-shop of information they need to get ready for the term, as well as a resource they can go back to for information when they need it,” said Blaiklock.

Blaiklock notes it is a unique year for NIC, as many second year students will be coming to campus for the first time this fall, while others will be learning digitally, as many NIC programs are continuing to offer digital study options.

“We heard from a lot of students who valued the flexibility and accessibility of our digital courses,” said Blaiklock. “We’re excited to be able to provide such a wide range of learning options to students this year.”

Fall term gets underway Tuesday, September 7.

Students can check out the full schedule of orientation videos and sessions at www.nic.bc.ca/orientation.

Campbell River

