NIC Artist Talk Series to kick off with abstract artist

Vancouver-based Fiona Ackerman to speak at Comox Valley campus on Sept. 26

The first presenter for North Island College’s 2019 Artist Talk Series has been announced.

Acclaimed Vancouver-based painter Fiona Ackerman will be at North Island College’s Comox Valley campus on Sept. 26.

The annual lecture series features distinguished local and international artists who share their insights and practices with NIC students, local artists and community members.

Sara Vipond, coordinator and NIC fine arts and design department chair, says the series’ fall lineup continues the event’s tradition of offering engaging speakers whose insight fosters growth among students and artists in the community.

“Fiona Ackerman is the perfect person to lead off this fall series,” said Vipond. “Her versatility and output as an artist are impressive and we’re very much looking forward to hosting her.”

Originally from Montreal, Ackerman graduated with a BFA from the Emily Carr University of Art + Design and Concordia University. She has since exhibited across Canada, Europe and Asia, including a long list of solo and group work.

Recent projects include a building wrap mural in Vancouver and a commissioned 10-minute video projection for the Burrard Arts Foundation’s Façade Festival that illuminated the facade of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Ackerman describes her artistic style as changing to the mood or concepts of the projects she is working on.

“Over the years, my work has seen many different stylistic evolutions,” she said. “I see my arc of work much like that of an author. Each series is like a new book, different in tone, style and story. But they are all part of a larger archive, and each a meaningful piece of the whole.”

Ackerman was longlisted for the Sobey Prize in 2015 and received an honourable mention for the Kingston Prize for Canadian Portraiture in 2009. Her next exhibition opens at Oeno Gallery in Prince Edward County in Ontario on Nov. 16.

Ackerman will speak from 6-7 p.m. at the Stan Hagen Theatre on the Comox Valley campus. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

The series continues with additional guest speakers on Oct. 10, Oct. 24 and Nov. 21.

