Brighter Day, a youth-led initiative based out of Volunteer Campbell River, is looking to connect seniors and youth with a new pen pal program to help make everyone more connected during this socially-distanced time. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Brighter Day, a youth-led initiative based out of Volunteer Campbell River, is looking to connect seniors and youth with a new pen pal program to help make everyone more connected during this socially-distanced time. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

New pen-pal program looks to connect seniors and youth in Campbell River

Hope is to ‘make both parties feel less isolated through these challenging times’

The pandemic has changed the way everyone connects and socializes, forcing us all to be creative and innovative.

One example of this is a new pen-pal initiative that looks to bring our community’s youth and seniors closer together.

The program is called Brighter Buddies, and it’s being organized and led by Brighter Day – a project by YouthCan at Volunteer Campbell River.

“Brighter Buddies is a pen-pal style program between volunteers and senior residents we hope that will make both parties feel less isolated through these challenging times and give them both a chance to learn from each other,” says Volunteer Campbell River’s Youth Engagement Coordinator Shelby Ordano. “As we know this year has been an adjustment for all of us, but seniors right now, especially, are a bit vulnerable. They don’t have the same opportunities to get out and connect and have a social circle, and this is one way we can improve that for them.”

The pen pal program is one of many initiatives being taken on by Brighter Day.

This past summer the project collected over 1000 books to deliver to isolated seniors, as well as partnered with the global technology support organization Cyber-Seniors to help local seniors become comfortable using new technology.

Brighter Day is a new youth-led project out of Volunteer Campbell River that brings youth (15-29) and seniors (55+) together, building connections and relationships through shared activities, experiences, hobbies, and events.

It began thanks to a grant from the Campbell River Community Foundation and RBC Youth Launch, and it’s the program’s hope that youth and seniors will build a sense of belonging and decrease stigma and stereotypes of both demographics.

One of those stereotypes, Ordano says, is that today’s youth don’t care enough to get involved in volunteerism. Or that they’re too self-absorbed to make time for people they don’t know. The Brighter Buddies program is certainly disproving that idea.

“It’s actually been crazy to see the number of youth who want to get involved and engage,” Ordano says. “We actually have more youth involved than we have seniors for them to write letters to, which might be surprising to some people. We have 10 youth currently writing letters – plus a number of classes who have expressed interest in being a part of it – and only four or five seniors who have signed up to receive them.”

There aren’t any specific kinds of people they’re looking to get involved or specific topics they’re looking to have people discuss, so anyone can take part, Ordano says. In fact, the more diverse the conversations the better, she says.

“We have one youth that’s a mom of two kids and another that is a substitute teacher,” Ordano says. “We have one that’s younger who just moved here from Nepal a couple years ago. We go through the letters and try to match them to seniors we feel would be a good fit to receive them, but we have so many youth from so many different backgrounds and we really embrace that. Our hope is that we can just facilitate the initial connection and then they develop their own relationship and go forward from there.”

If you know anyone interested in becoming a pen pal in the program – especially if it’s you – please contact Ordano by email at youth@volunteercr.ca


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Searching out coho and chum salmon in October
Next story
Coast Guard towed rudderless sailors to Port Hardy hours before a powerful storm

Just Posted

The Strathcona Regional District has applied again for funding for RE-CREATE project. File photo
Second round of grant funding ‘last chance hotel’ for Strathcona Gardens reno — Commissioner

Commission thinks streamlined application, lower funding ask gives better shot at success

Brighter Day, a youth-led initiative based out of Volunteer Campbell River, is looking to connect seniors and youth with a new pen pal program to help make everyone more connected during this socially-distanced time. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
New pen-pal program looks to connect seniors and youth in Campbell River

Hope is to ‘make both parties feel less isolated through these challenging times’

As part of NSG, the Vancouver Foundation recently awarded a grant to an Abbotsford resident to organize a socially distanced driveway dinner party for neighbours to get to know each other. Grant applications for such projects can be made with the Campbell River Community Foundation before Oct.26, by residents of Sayward, Quadra and Campbell River. (Neighbourhood Small Grant photo)
Campbell River Community Foundation announces its first Neighbourhood Small Grants program

Grants up to $500 available for projects that comply with physical distancing guidelines from Campbell River, Sayward, Quadra among others

Village of Sayward
Mayoral candidates announced for Sayward ahead of Nov. 21 local byelections

The three positions that will be filled includes a mayor and two councillors

Campbell River Arts Council Executive Director Ken Blackburn was one of a dozen or so divers who took part in the McIvor Lake cleanup day put on by the Campbell River Tide Rippers dive club Oct. 4. Photo courtesy Campbell River Tide Rippers
Campbell River dive club takes 200kg of trash out of McIvor Lake

‘Sometimes we come across things that make you wonder what people were thinking’

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Members of the Sipekne’katik First Nation load lobster traps on the wharf in Saulnierville, N.S., after launching its own self-regulated fishery on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Vancouver Island First Nations back Nova Scotia’s Indigenous lobster fishermen

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council calls for action before lives are lost

Skiers line up to start the Royal LePage Comox Valley Snow to Surf Adventure Relay Race. Photo by Tim Penney
Popular Comox Valley adventure race cancelled for 2021

COVID forces Comox Valley Royal LePage Snow to Surf Adventure Relay Race cancellation again

People check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Westjet has announced that it will be laying off staff and cutting flights to some cities in Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
WestJet to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Airline will begin contacting customers Nov. 2

Rio Tinto Alcan’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat competes against producers in the Middle East and Russia that have no carbon tax. (Rio Tinto)
B.C. carbon tax highest in Canada, export industries unprotected

B.C. NDP, B.C. Liberals say they’re looking at exemptions

(Pixabay)
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

McCabe touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them

Most Read