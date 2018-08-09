New park provides access to the Campbell River

The viewing platform at the Spruce Street Riverfront Park, which was officially opened on Monday, provides a beautiful spot to enjoy the Campbell River. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

A new accessible viewing platform opened at the north end of Spruce Street in Campbellton offers residents a chance to spend some time on the river.

The Spruce Street Riverfront Park construction was completed by the City of Campbell River Parks Department in partnership with the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association (CNA) and FortisBC.

“This is another example of the power of partnership,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “The Campbellton Neighbourhood Association, supported by Vancouver Island University planning students and City staff, have long championed access to the river as a way to revitalize the neighbourhood. The grant from FortisBC combined with City funds and our Parks crew’s efforts, along with the bench donation by the Rhenisch family, have created this great new place to enjoy nature, and a unique view of the Campbell River.”

“The Spruce Street Riverfront Park is a beautiful example of the opportunity that lies ahead as part of the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association’s long-term Rescue the River plan. It offers everyone in the community a chance to safely access the Campbell River and enjoy a very peaceful moment right in the middle of the neighborhood,” says CNA’s Brian Shaw. “Now everyone will see the possibilities for every street that ends on the riverbank. I am very excited for all the residents and visitors to Campbellton who want to experience what our heritage river offers and the value that it will add to those living here. I want to sincerely thank the City of Campbell River and Fortis BC for making it a reality.”

Pocket parks and increased river access in Campbellton are among the key components of the wish list developed during neighbourhood consultations that began in 2014.

City Council approved construction in February this year, with a budget of $30,000 ($15,000 from FortisBC and the remainder from the City).

The viewing platform is accessible via a crushed gravel pathway and ramp.

The Campbellton Neighbourhood Association held a dedication ceremony for the Spruce Street Riverfront Park Monday, Aug. 6.