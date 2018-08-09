The viewing platform at the Spruce Street Riverfront Park, which was officially opened on Monday, provides a beautiful spot to enjoy the Campbell River. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

New park provides access to the Campbell River

A new accessible viewing platform opened at the north end of Spruce Street in Campbellton offers residents a chance to spend some time on the river.

The Spruce Street Riverfront Park construction was completed by the City of Campbell River Parks Department in partnership with the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association (CNA) and FortisBC.

“This is another example of the power of partnership,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “The Campbellton Neighbourhood Association, supported by Vancouver Island University planning students and City staff, have long championed access to the river as a way to revitalize the neighbourhood. The grant from FortisBC combined with City funds and our Parks crew’s efforts, along with the bench donation by the Rhenisch family, have created this great new place to enjoy nature, and a unique view of the Campbell River.”

“The Spruce Street Riverfront Park is a beautiful example of the opportunity that lies ahead as part of the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association’s long-term Rescue the River plan. It offers everyone in the community a chance to safely access the Campbell River and enjoy a very peaceful moment right in the middle of the neighborhood,” says CNA’s Brian Shaw. “Now everyone will see the possibilities for every street that ends on the riverbank. I am very excited for all the residents and visitors to Campbellton who want to experience what our heritage river offers and the value that it will add to those living here. I want to sincerely thank the City of Campbell River and Fortis BC for making it a reality.”

Pocket parks and increased river access in Campbellton are among the key components of the wish list developed during neighbourhood consultations that began in 2014.

City Council approved construction in February this year, with a budget of $30,000 ($15,000 from FortisBC and the remainder from the City).

The viewing platform is accessible via a crushed gravel pathway and ramp.

The Campbellton Neighbourhood Association held a dedication ceremony for the Spruce Street Riverfront Park Monday, Aug. 6.

Previous story
Mr. Tyee nets a Chalkfest win for Campbell River Museum – Team gives back with community donation

Just Posted

BREAKING: RCMP operation underway at Petersen Road in Campbell River

Traffic closed and multiple police on site, but details remain unclear

Island Timberlands closes public access to privately owned forests amid wildfires

Sites including Oyster River closed as crews tackle wildfires in Alberni Valley

Mystery solved! Local man reunited with lost photo

Sailor identified as Arthur De’Ath of Campbell River

No charges laid viral deer-shooting case

Nathan Chickite issues apology after Crown recommends alternative to court action

While you’re enjoying the great outdoors, Campbell River Search and Rescue volunteers standby 24/7

Campbell River Search and rescue (CRSAR) members did not get much of… Continue reading

Blizzards support B.C. kids

Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen today!

Is B.C.’s heat wave hot enough to bake cookies?

Can the sun bake chocolate chip cookie dough left on a tray inside a vehicle?

Former Burns Lake mayor faces 10 new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

B.C. wildfires 2018: Fire crews battle blazes across the region

There are 2,500 firefighters from B.C. and beyond battling blazes in all B.C. fire centres

Ultramarathon through B.C.’s Cascade Mountains cancelled due to wildfires

193-kilometre race course from Keremeos to Manning Park on hold until next year

Maple Ridge family survives third Indonesian earthquake

Logan Lay has brain cancer and was on bucket-list trip with her family

B.C. man steals Magic cards, punches customer in the face

Police seek help in identifying suspect in Abbotsford incident

B.C. diver at Thai cave rescue won’t speculate on which actor should play him in movie

Eric Brown said most rescue dives he’s been involved with were to recovery bodies.

Telegraph Creek wildfires merge into one

Wind shift offers chance to secure southern flank of 28,000-hectare blaze

Most Read

  • New park provides access to the Campbell River

    A new accessible viewing platform opened at the north end of Spruce…