Campbell Riverite Lokman Wong is spearheading a new volunteer project with Volunteer Campbell River. Her goal is to perserve legacy one story at a time by connecting with and featuring local seniors.’Too often, their stories are lost and it is through learning about others’ experiences that we are led to new opportunities and revelations about the world,’ she said. Image provided

New Campbell River youth-led project to honour seniors’ experiences

Coast2Chronicle will share interviews with seniors and their portraits on social media

A new youth-led volunteer project in Campbell River wants to preserve legacy, one story at a time.

Coast2Chronicle aims to share the “diverse and resilient stories of seniors residing in Campbell River,” a press release said.

The project is supported by the YouthCan division of Volunteer Campbell River.

Recent Campbell River Christian School graduate Lokman Wong is spearheading the project.

“I wanted to start this project to listen to and amplify seniors’ stories,” she said. “Too often, their stories are lost and it is through learning about others’ experiences that we are led to new opportunities and revelations about the world.”

Wong hopes that by sharing interviews and portraits of the community’s seniors, the project will honour their contributions to their communities while decreasing stigma between generations.

“Now more than ever, it is important to show seniors we care for them by listening to their story,” said Sarah Robinson, Volunteer Campbell River’s youth engagement coordinator. “Their collective histories and experiences are sources of wisdom and hearing their story is one way to show appreciation for their sacrifices and contributions.”

The interviews will be conducted in-person while following physical distancing guidelines, or via Zoom. The stories will be shared on social media via Facebook and Instagram.

Those interested in volunteering can email coast2chronicle@gmail.com for more information.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
New Campbell River youth-led project to honour seniors' experiences

