New book chronicles century-long effort to define, access, preserve, develop, and exploit Strathcona Park

Catherine Gilbert. Photo contributed

The Museum at Campbell River is welcoming back a well-known local author and historian for a virtual talk June 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Catherine Marie Gilbert will present a pictorial talk based on her book, A Journey Back to Nature, the history of Strathcona Provincial Park, published by Heritage House Publishing this spring. Enjoy never before seen archival photos and a fascinating account of the century-long effort to define, access, preserve, develop, and exploit the uniquely beautiful Strathcona area of rugged wilderness in the centre of Vancouver Island.

The book has been described by BC author and historian Barry Gough as “A bold testament to a world nearly lost, here is an evocation of nature’s fragility in the face of industrial and commercial onslaught. A moving, passionate and authoritative panorama.”

After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

For more information and for the Zoom link go to www.crmuseum.ca or contact public.programs@crmuseum.ca.

