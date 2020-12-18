NAPA pitches in

CRES/NAPA Auto Parts in Campbell River chose two different charities to donate their usual Christmas dinner funds to this year given the non party recommendation from the province. The staff picked CR Head Injury Group and CR Food Bank to donate $500 each.
