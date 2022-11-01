Photographer Vince Kehn of Oyster River will join Jeanette Taylor for an illustrated talk about the images, recipes and foodies profiled in A Taste of Quadra at the Museum at Campbell River, Nov. 12. Photo by Jeanette Taylor

Museum to host launch of Quadra cookbook’s second edition

A Taste of Quadra serves as a window into the vibrant food culture of this part of the coast

The second edition of A Taste of Life on Quadra Island will be launched at the Museum at Campbell River on November 12 from 1-3 p.m.

“We’ll serve an array of sweet and savory snacks featured in the cookbook,” says Jeanette Taylor, one of a team of writers, artists and cooks behind this new book. She’ll be joined at the launch by lead photographer, Vince Kehn of Oyster River, for an illustrated talk about the images, recipes and foodies profiled.

A Taste of Life on Quadra Island was published in full colour as a fundraiser for the island’s Children’s Centre.

“We were backed by sponsors,” says Taylor, “and we had the boon of a lot of talented people with extra time on their hands during the pandemic.”

The end-result was a first edition of 2,000 copies that sold out in just seven months.

The book’s combination of gorgeous photography and carefully tested and curated recipes is a big part of its success, says Taylor. But this cookbook goes a step further, serving as a window into the vibrant food culture of this part of the coast, with dozens of foodie profiles, history tales and homesteading tips.

Some local food producers and artisans will join the cookbook team to showcase their wares at the upcoming launch. Among them will be David Maclean of Spindrift Custom Handcrafted Knives, who uses upcycled exotic woods and high carbon steel for his one-of-a-kind pieces. Quadra Island’s Lisa Bernstein, of L.B. Sweet-Goods, has earned high praise for her flavour pairings, using chocolate sourced from around the globe. Kathie Landry will demonstrate the art of making effervescent water kefir, flavoured with herbs, fruits and berries.

A Taste of Life on Quadra Island is available in retail outlets across Vancouver Island, including the Museum at Campbell River. At $36.95, museum hosts recommend this as the perfect gift. For more information and to enjoy the book’s recipe blog see: islandcookery.com.

Campbell River

