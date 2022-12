The Campbell River Eagles Ladies Auxiliary cooked up and sold Meat Pies for the Maritimes last month and raised $5,000 for the Red Cross to provide relief for this fall’s devestating storms in Atlantic Canada. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Eagles Ladies Auxiliary cooked up and sold Meat Pies for the Maritimes last month and raised $5,000 for the Red Cross to provide relief for this fall’s devestating storms in Atlantic Canada.

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations