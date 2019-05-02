May The Fourth Be With You

Campbell River’s 1st Willow Point Scout Troop are having some fun with an unofficial holiday recognized by Star Wars Fans around the world and holding a fundraiser car wash on May 4. Stop by Like New Car Care between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and get your car washed by donation. They will also have some auction items up for grabs on the day, and the proceeds will be helping to offset the cost of attending the Pacific Jamoboree in July.