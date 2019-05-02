Campbell River’s 1st Willow Point Scout Troop are having some fun with an unofficial holiday recognized by Star Wars Fans around the world and holding a fundraiser car wash on May 4. Stop by Like New Car Care between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and get your car washed by donation. They will also have some auction items up for grabs on the day, and the proceeds will be helping to offset the cost of attending the Pacific Jamoboree in July.

May The Fourth Be With You

MIKE DAVIES

Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Soul Cyclers start this year’s fundraising for hospice ride

Just Posted

Campbell River drag strip proponents worried facility will now be built elsewhere

After the city announced it won’t be at the airport, facility could end up on South Island

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Campbell River and remote communities plan for wildfires amid mounting anxiety

‘We only have one exit,’ says Darren Blaney, chief of Homalco First Nation

Fire displaces resident from mobile home in Campbell River

Fire started on stovetop before spreading to wall, cabinets and ceiling, says fire chief

School board chair weighs in on logo change discussion

Campbell River district has used the same logo for 40 years

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Pets also weigh heavily into the financial decisions of their owners

Human remains discovered in burned truck in Oliver, B.C.

Oliver RCMP responded to a remote location east of the town, identity of the victim is still unknown

Ahead of Trudeau meeting, Kenney calls assessment bill a threat to unity

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the bill flagrantly violates Alberta’s constitutional rights

B.C. woman forced to celebrate 104th birthday in emergency room

At 104, Jean Mckay still a common sight in Oak Bay Village

Parents notified of whooping cough case at Duncan gymnastics club

Notice sent out to parents and guardians about pertussis at Duncan Dynamics Gymastics Club

Maple Ridge teacher uses art to help her students overcome anxiety

Philippa Glossop teaches glass fusing, painting, drawing, sculpture with clay, hand-built ceramics, hand building, textiles, collage and armature.

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

Most Read