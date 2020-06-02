Make a contribution to the Virtual Canada Day – upload pics, videos to new website

It will be a virtual Campbell River Canada Day Parade this year. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Canada Day Committee has launched a new website to support this year’s virtual celebration.

And prior to the big day, the committee is asking everyone to decorate their homes, their cars, their businesses – even themselves — in Canada Day colours and take photos and/or videos of everything or everyone that has been decorated and upload them to www.campbellrivercanadaday.com. These will all be compiled into a virtual video celebration parade to be broadcast July 1 on Shaw Spotlight, Facebook, YouTube as well as the Campbell River Canada Day website.

The deadline for submissions is June 14.

SUBMISSION CATEGORIES:

KidsFest — Kids, it’s your turn to be the star of the show! Perform a trick, tell a joke, show off your chalk-art … get creative and send in your photo or video to be a part of the show.

Rotary Parade — Decorate your home, your car, your boat, your bike or yourself with Canada Day colours and submit your “float.” Your photos or video will be part of Campbell River’s virtual Canada Day Celebration.

Huck Finn Fishing Derby — Send photos or videos of your favourite/best fishing trip; tell your greatest fishing story in the comments section of the form.

Talent Show — Sing, dance, act, cook, build – whatever your talent, they want to see it.

Pancake Breakfast — Do you and your family have pancake skills? Make some amazing pancakes and show them off to the whole town.

So have fun. The Canada Day Committee is waiting for your submissions.

