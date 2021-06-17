Local hiker captures double rainbow

Local hiker Kara Ruff captured a mesmerizing double rainbow while hiking Ripple Rock with her friend Sarah on June 15. The rainbows were visible to the east over Seymour Narrows and Quadra Island from a viewpoint on the popular hike.

Double rainbows happen when sunlight is refracted reflected twice within a raindrop — resulting in a view of two distinct bands of colours. But an interesting things about them is the secondary rainbow — the one higher and lighter in colour than the primary — features its colours in reverse, as seen in the image.

