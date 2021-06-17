Local hiker Kara Ruff captured this double rainbow hiking Ripple Rock near Campbell River on June 15. Photo courtesy Kara Ruff.

Local hiker captures double rainbow

Double rainbow photographed from Ripple Rock trail viewpoint

Local hiker Kara Ruff captured a mesmerizing double rainbow while hiking Ripple Rock with her friend Sarah on June 15. The rainbows were visible to the east over Seymour Narrows and Quadra Island from a viewpoint on the popular hike.

Double rainbows happen when sunlight is refracted reflected twice within a raindrop — resulting in a view of two distinct bands of colours. But an interesting things about them is the secondary rainbow — the one higher and lighter in colour than the primary — features its colours in reverse, as seen in the image.

Soul Cyclers 50/50 Raffle Launches

