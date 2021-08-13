Local fly-tyer vying to win national competition by Ducks Unlimited Canada

Pinder's submission, 'The Dipper." Photo courtesy Tony Pinder.

Tony Pinder, from Campbell River, representing British Columbia for waterfowl inspired work.

Tony Pinder, a local fly fisherman and fly-tyer has been selected as British Columbia’s representative for this year’s Ducks Unlimited Fly Fishing Competition, and is now vying to win the national competition.

Supporters can vote for Pinder’s entry online.

The ‘Fly Tyes for Highflyers’ is a national competition put on by Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) to garner support for the organization’s conservation efforts.

Pinder, who is from Campbell River and has been tying flies for around 19 years, was selected from among all B.C. entrys to represent the province for his work, “The Dipper.”

Voting is open until Aug. 19. The grand prize winner will be announced before 4 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2021.

All flies in the contest will become property of DUC to be used in national fishing-themed auction this fall. Proceeds from the auction will support DUC’s conservation efforts.

Local fly-tyer Tony Pinder is vying to win a national competition for one of his works, "The Dipper." Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
