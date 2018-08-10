Library and Campbell River Storm team up for Score With Reading event

In true Canadian fashion, the Campbell River branch of Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) is hosting the VIJHL’s Campbell River Storm for a mid-summer afternoon of street hockey, games, and reading at the library.

After all, it’s always hockey season in Canada, right?

On Friday, Aug. 24 from 2 – 4 p.m., everyone is invited to the library to read stories and play games with members of the Storm. From there, the action will spill out to the courtyard for an old-fashioned game of street hockey with the Storm, VIRL’s very own Tales the Whale mascot in goal, and hockey fans of every age.

Campbell River Mayor, Andy Adams, will even be on hand for the opening faceoff and to take part in the fun.

As if the day couldn’t get any better, there will also be exciting prizes that some lucky kids will take home, and the chance to have photos taken and autographs signed by The Storm players.

The events at Campbell River are part of VIRL’s ongoing Score with Reading initiative, which has been pairing hockey with literacy at VIRL branches since 2012. To date, events have been held in Nanaimo, Cowichan, and Port Alberni. This is the first time the Campbell River branch has hosted a Score with Reading event.

