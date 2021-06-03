Learn how to recognize the mistreatment of older adults and highlight the need for appropriate action.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is June 15 and community members are asked to be aware of the warning signs a senior near them is experiencing abuse or neglect. Submitted photo

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Virtual Lunch and Learn is being held June 15 from 12 – 1 p.m.

Join the Sniors Information Hub for a one hour Conversation to Raise Awareness of Elder Abuse and Neglect. Learn about the signs to watch for and how to respond if abuse is suspected and reflect on the work of Community Response Networks locally and provincially.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is held annually on June 15. WEAAD is about activities and education to bring greater recognition of the mistreatment of older adults where they live throughout the world, and to highlight the need for appropriate action.

Join in to learn more and to find out how you can help work toward an end to abuse, neglect and self-neglect of vulnerable adults in our community.

To register for our virtual lunch and learn click here or call Cheryl Stinson, Senior Info Hub Coordinator at seniorsinfohub@volunteercr.ca or call 250-914-9017.

