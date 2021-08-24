Learn how to dig into your family’s past

Megan Purcell helps volunteer Laurie Earles search through some of the archival resources available in the Museum’s Archival Research Centre. Photo contributed

The Museum at Campbell River, the Campbell River Library, and the Genealogy Society are partnering for an information session about geneaology research in Campbell River to help people wanting to research their family history.

There are several resources in Campbell River for this research, and these three organizations want to make it easy for anyone wanting to pursue this rapidly growing hobby.

Each organization will make a short presentation about what resources they can provide you for your research, and then there will be the opportunity to ask questions. Arija Fisher will be speaking on behalf of the Library, Christol James on behalf of the Genealogy Society, and Megan Purcell on behalf of the Museum.

“Each of us has a unique set of resources to offer and we are all excited to be working together to show experienced or aspiring genealogists how they can access these resources,” says Museum Archivist Megan Purcell. “It can be fun and quite fascinating to dig into your family’s past.”

This workshop will be held Thursday Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. and is free to attend. Pre-registration is not required. The workshop will be held virtually via Zoom. The link is available on the Museum’s website www.crmuseum.ca or by contacting Megan.Purcell@crmuseum.ca or AFisher@virl.bc.ca.

