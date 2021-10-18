Katimavik is returning to Campbell River

In January 2022 eleven Katimavik volunteers are coming to Campbell River to volunteer, help local neighbourhoods with their needs, learn to respect diversity, work with people, and transform themselves into caring, engaged and tolerant citizens.

And they are looking for local community organizations who want volunteer help.

Katimavik is a national youth empowerment organization. Since its founding in 1977, Katimavik has existed to empower diverse youth and help them develop into engaged, caring citizens and capable contributors for a better Canada. In the time they have been offering their programs, they have served countless communities across the country and more than 37,000 young Canadians.

Katimavik volunters were last in Campbell River for three years in 1999-2002.

Katimavik’s flagship program, the National Experience, is a transformative five-month experience fully funded by the Government of Canada during which participants share a house, learn to co-exist with others, build bridges of respect, tolerance and understanding, learn valuable skills for their careers, volunteer in local communities, learn about and engage in Truth and Reconciliation. Youth are accompanied by a Project Leader who lives with them and guides them through their Katimavik journey.

“I am excited and thrilled to announce that Katimavik’s National Experience is coming to Campbell River. We will be benefitting Campbell River and its neighbouring communities. We are actively expanding the program to serve more young people, make an impact in ways the communities we serve want, and prepare today’s youth for tomorrow’s world,” says Adim Hébert, Katimavik National Experience Program Manager.

Today, as communities try to ride out the ebbs and flows of the pandemic, communication and togetherness are more important as ever before.

Help identify Campbell River’s stakeholders (community organizations, nonprofits, charities etc.) in want of volunteers and any other opportunities where they can be helpful. Katimavik volunteers follow all regional, provincial, and national sanitary and COVID-19 regulations. Click here to learn more about the way we engage with volunteer placements.

Contact Arielle Canning, National Experience Project Development Officer, for details (acanning@katimavik.org, 514-868-0898 extension 2933)

For real immersion, bridge-building and impact, Katimavik volunteers live together in a rented local household. Katimavik is looking to sign a long term residential housing lease in Campbell River, with a possibility of extensions. Contact Arielle Canning, National Experience Project Development Officer, for details (acanning@katimavik.org, 514-868-0898 extension 2933)

Founded in 1977, Katimavik is a Canadian national youth empowerment and youth development charitable organization. They engage with youth from a wide diversity of communities across Canada, including Indigenous youth, newcomer youth, Black youth, white youth, youth of colour, 2SLGBTQ+ youth, and youth of different faiths and religions, as well as youth from various socio-economic, linguistic and geographic backgrounds. They bring these young people together in common purpose, through active volunteerism and to support communities. Through this work they develop deep unyielding respect and understanding of one another.

Katimavik is fostering a more tolerant, informed, understanding, respectful, and inclusive Canada. Katimavik National Experience is open to all young Canadians and individuals legally residing in Canada between 17 and 25 years old as of the start date of the program. Applications for January 2022 are open now. Applications: www.katimavik.org

