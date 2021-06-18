JAK’S Beer Wine Spirits hosts the third annual JAK’s gives back on June 19

Ten per cent of every purchase at JAK’S Beer Wine Spirits will be donated to local food banks

JAK’s Liquor Store in Campbell River will be donating 10 per cent of its sales on Saturday, June 19, to the Campbell River And District Food Bank. (Photo from JAKS.com)

JAK’s Gives Back returns for the third year on Saturday, June 19 in support of Food Banks in communities serviced by JAK’s Beer Wine Spirits.

On June 19, 10 per cent of sales at all 12 JAK’s locations and on shop.jaks.com will be donated to local food banks through its largest annual fundraiser.

“We have been humbled by the support of our customers during the last two years of our JAK’s Gives Back campaign and as a family business, we are honoured to be able to host another year of fundraising,” said Tim Dumas, Chief Operating Officer at JAK’S Beer Wine Spirits. “Our team is so proud to support food banks in the communities we service in across the province, especially during their challenging summer season when donations are down significantly and during a time when food banks have seen more people access their resources.”

During the first year of JAK’s Gives Back, $20,107 was donated to food banks in communities served by JAK’s. In 2020, during the pandemic where food banks saw significant increase in usage, JAK’s customers supported food banks in need with a $25,137 donation. This year JAK’s is hoping to increase that amount.

Donations to food banks are given in the areas they are collected. Communities supported by JAK’s Gives Back are Vancouver, West Vancouver, New Westminster, Richmond, Coquitlam, Penticton and Campbell River.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations