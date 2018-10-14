Winter McKeen, 12, holds his jack-o’-lantern at Pumpkin Fest in Spirit Square on Saturday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Jack-o’-lanterns fill Spirit Square in Campbell River

A jack-o’-lantern carving contest was among the fun activities that took place in Campbell River’s Spirit Square on Saturday.

Alongside the free pumpkin-carving event was Chili Fest, which offered hungry festival-goers the chance to sample five types of chili, all for $5.

Proceeds went to the Campbell River and District Association for Community Living, a group that provides a wide range of social services.

Check back later for more photos and details from the event.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kwiakah First Nation to be featured in German documentary

Just Posted

Jack-o’-lanterns fill Spirit Square in Campbell River

A jack-o’-lantern carving contest was among the fun activities that took place… Continue reading

Campbell River RCMP catch youth with stolen handgun

Gun was allegedly stolen in break-and-enter on Dogwood St.

‘Violent’ wanted man possibly in Campbell River – Crime Stoppers

A wanted man is “violent” and “may be in the Campbell River… Continue reading

Kwiakah First Nation to be featured in German documentary

‘We’ve been foresting in Germany for hundreds of years … learn from our mistakes’

‘Donation tree’ shows growing support for Campbell River Head Injury Support Society

Money still doesn’t grow on trees, but the foliage on a newly… Continue reading

VIDEO: Campbell River resident captures backyard bears in photos and video

Amateur photographer David Baar, who lives on Chum Rd. in North Campbell… Continue reading

Sutton sparks B.C. Lions to 26-21 win over Calgary

Victory over Stampeders lifts B.C.’s record to 8-7

Horvat’s goal in 3rd period lifts Canucks past Panthers 3-2

Vancouver earns solid road in in Florida

GUEST COLUMN: B.C.’s union-only construction plan doesn’t benefit communities

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson calls it payoff to NDP supporters

Jay Inslee lowers pressure on Trans Mountain pipeline opposition

Washington governor feels heat at home for oil refinery expansion

Man dies after vehicle crashes into house in B.C.

The man was ejected from the vehicle after hitting a house in Kelowna

Enbridge says it will begin B.C. pipeline cleanup but gives no timeline

Tuesday’s incident has led to many being forced to limit natural gas use across the province

First Nations, federal and B.C. provincial governments sign new treaty agreement

Treaty negotiations memorandum of understanding was signed Saturday at a ceremony in the Leq’a:mel community by the chiefs from the six First Nations of the Sto:lo Xwexwilmexw Treaty Association

VIDEO: Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash in Lower Mainland

A 37-year-old man died in hospital overnight after a crash with a pickup truck Friday evening

Most Read