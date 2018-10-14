Jack-o’-lanterns fill Spirit Square in Campbell River

A jack-o’-lantern carving contest was among the fun activities that took place in Campbell River’s Spirit Square on Saturday.
Alongside the free pumpkin-carving event was Chili Fest, which offered hungry festival-goers the chance to sample five types of chili, all for $5.
Proceeds went to the Campbell River and District Association for Community Living, a group that provides a wide range of social services.
