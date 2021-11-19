Hope the golden retriever puppy is surrounded by volunteers at Hope Secondary School. The adorable guest was renamed as a way of saying thank you to the many volunteers who helped hundreds of people during the floods in Hope. (Photo/Hope Secondary School)

Hope the golden retriever puppy is surrounded by volunteers at Hope Secondary School. The adorable guest was renamed as a way of saying thank you to the many volunteers who helped hundreds of people during the floods in Hope. (Photo/Hope Secondary School)

‘It’s a mascot!’: Rescued puppy renamed as salute to flood aid volunteers in Hope

“Hope” sheltered at HSS for three days with their family

Many furry friends were saved during the floods in the Hope area, but one pup really captured the hearts of local volunteers.

Volunteers at Hope Secondary School left a lasting impression on one stranded family who stayed in Hope for three days; some much so, they renamed their golden retriever puppy Hope.

A photo posted on the school’s Facebook page on has garnered plenty of attention with the adorable Hope at centre stage, surrounded by volunteers.

“A mascot!” exclaimed Terry Fines Flexhaug. “Awesome. A huge thank you to all of the volunteers!! You are all amazing and helped an incredible amount of people.”

According to school superintendent Balan Moorthy, as of Tuesday, Nov. 16, more than 1,000 people were welcomed to the school, which gave them a place to rest, warm up and recover as they waited out the floods.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodHope

Previous story
Community forum on power of immigrant employment next week

Just Posted

Comox Strathcona Waste Management Service Co-Chairs Arzeena Hamir and Brad Unger at the project site in Campbell River known as Block J. Photo courtesy CSWM
Construction starts at Campbell River composting facility

The CSRHD board expects to have the same tax requisition for 2022. Most of it goes to pay down debt on the new regional hospitals. File photo
Comox Strathcona Regional Hospital District sticks to same tax requisition

Rachel Blaney with husband and sons after signing of Test Rolls. (Submitted photo)
Blaney sworn in for third term as Member of Parliament in North Island-Powell River riding

“Population growth just doesn’t keep up with our job growth” - IWC community connection manager Anne McLeod. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Conroy
Community forum on power of immigrant employment next week