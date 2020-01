Vienna Pearl Renaud was born at 3:26 p.m. on Jan. 1. She was welcomed by proud parents Darleena Jordan and Stefan Renaud and big sister, Kezia Renaud, 2.5. Vienna is the Campbell River hospital’s first baby of the decade. Campbell River Hospital Auxiliary photo/Facebook

A Cortes Island family welcomed the Campbell River hospital’s first baby of the decade on Jan. 1.

Vienna Pearl Renaud was born at 3:26 p.m. on New Year’s Day to proud parents Darleena Jordan and Stefan Renaud.

Vienna weighed in at 8 lbs. 9 ounces.

Big sister Kezia Renaud, 2.5, is excited to have a younger sibling.

“She was very prepared, always wants to hold her and helps me grab things,” said Jordan.

The family is safe and settled back on Cortes Island after a long trip home.