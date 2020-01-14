Island Health’s Code Hack is back

Are you ready for an exciting challenge that could help shape the future of health care? Island Health is looking for 100 people to participate in a 24-hour design sprint that aims to generate fresh ideas to improve health care. The Code Hack 2020 hackathon takes place March 6 to 8, 2020.

Code Hack brings together patients, Island Health staff, physician partners, industry experts, coders, builders, designers and students who put on their thinking caps and compete against the clock and each other to come up with new concepts and prototypes that help solve health care challenges.

During the 24-hour hackathon, teams will have access to Island Health’s simulation lab including mannequins powered by wireless technology to replicate real-life medical situations, a 3-D printer and programmable Wi-Fi enabled microchips. If you aren’t tech savvy, don’t worry! Code Hack is designed for people of all abilities who all have a common goal – improving health care.

The winning team from last year’s Code Hack, “Stay-at-Home Club”, received the top prize for exploring an innovative way to prevent patient re-admissions to hospital. The team was able to leverage the win into securing third party funding to develop its prototype into a real world solution. It’s a success story that started with Island Health’s Code Hack.

This year, Island Health is once again looking for creativity, innovation and energy that will translate into real world solutions. We need your ideas and collaborative spirit!

Winning teams will get the opportunity to continue to work on their Code Hack prototype with Island Health’s Innovation Lab and other community partners.

The deadline to register is Jan. 24. For more information and to register, visit: islandhealth.ca/codehack.

