Scrub caps made my Greater Victoria sewers help protect Victoria health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Facebook/Cloth Castle)

Island Health needs photos to memorialize nurses in action

Canada marks Nursing Week May 11 to 17 to coincide with the birthday of Florence Nightingale

The nurse is well-known among the heroes who don’t wear capes during these pandemic days.

Each night at 7 p.m. a tribute inspired by the frontline health care workers rings out across the region as residents make some noise to recognize health care workers on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19. Another opportunity presents itself as Canada marks Nursing Week on May 11 to 17.

In tribute to the week, intentionally selected during the week of historically iconic Florence Nightingale’s May 12 birthday, Island Health is calling for pictures of nurses in action.

READ ALSO: Victoria street nurse thanks public for outpouring of donations

The theme developed by the International Council of Nurses this year is Nurses: A Voice to Lead – showcasing how nurses are central to addressing a wide range of health challenges. Fittingly, the World Health Organization also designated 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife in honour of the 200th anniversary of Nightingale’s birth. Known globally, Nightingale is predominantly cited as the pioneer of modern medicine for her evidence-based approach to healthcare.

Island Health plans to celebrate with an online tribute of images, culled from the public and nurses themselves. Island Health is asking for photos of nurses and teams in action across the health authority.

Images will be shared in a video montage and on Island Health social media platforms

Email images to angela.wignall@viha.ca. Deadline is Wednesday, May 6.


Coronavirus

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands on May 5, 1945

