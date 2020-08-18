NHL coach inspired by Campbell Riverite’s lifelong struggle with cystic fibrosis

Campbell River’s Rod Brind’Amour/Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Golf Classic has raised nearly $2 million for cystic fibrosis research. From left: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Kim Wood, Rod Brind’Amour and, in front, Charlie Wood. Photo contributed

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour’s special relationship with Campbell River’s Kim Wood was the subject of a video produced by Sportsnet and broadcast before Monday’s Stanley Cup playoff game between Carolina and the Boston Bruins.

The video showcased Brind’Amour and Wood’s relationship which began 24 years ago when a 14-year-old Kim Black wrote to the young Campbell River hockey player asking for his help by fronting a fundraising golf tournament for cystic fibrosis. The Rod Brind’Amour Cystic Fibrosis Golf Classic was born and so was a 24-year relationship between Wood and Black. over the years the tournament has raised approximately $1.8 million.

Sportsnet’s video was entitled “Rod Brind’Amour Inspired by Kim Woods’ Battle With Cystic Fibrosis / Whatever It Takes” and is a touching tribute to the two. The video talks about how after the Hurricanes’ 2006 Stanley Cup victory, Brind’Amour sent Wood a medallion that each Hurricane carried inscribed with “Whatever It Takes” because that was the team’s motto during their championship run. Wood has the medallion in a personal display commemorating Brind’Amour’s Stanley Cup run.

“That was our motto at the time and I thought Kim needed to be thought of as a champion because I think she is,” Brind’Amour says in the video.

The relationship between the two Campbell Riverites is well-known in the community and the video reflects the high regard with which Brind’Amour is held in the community.

The Campbell River Cystic Fibrosis Canada chapter expressed their appreciation:

many thanks to Sportsnet for featuring two very special people tonight before the game … "In Rod We Trust" go Hurricanes! Posted by Cystic Fibrosis Canada Campbell River/Comox Valley Chapter on Monday, August 17, 2020

Recently, Brind’Amour felt the fundraiser needed a newer, fresher face and brought in Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on as a co-host and the event is now the Rod Brind’Amour/Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Golf Classic. This year’s event was cancelled due to COVID-19 but it will return in 2021.

