North Island College President John Bowman is encouraging community members to fill out the school’s new survey, which will help shape its future strategic plan. Black Press File Photo

Help shape the future of NIC

Survey is available until October

North Island College is launching a strategic planning survey to give the community a voice in determining its priorities and goals over the next five years.

The region-wide survey seeks input from community members, students and employees on NIC’s mission, vision, values, priorities and goals.

Launched just in time for back to school, participants will be able to enter a draw for one of three NIC gift certificates valued at $500, $300 and $200.

“Plan20-25 will be our roadmap to making sure we are delivering high-quality, relevant, responsive programs and services for students and communities,” said NIC President John Bowman. “The information gathered will inform College plans and operations for the next five years.”

All residents within the College’s service region, from Bamfield to Bella Coola, are encouraged to take part.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from community partners, alumni and prospective students,” said Bowman. “We know there are more than 155,000 people who have taken NIC courses or programs at NIC during our 44 years in the region. We want to hear from them – where should we go next? What should our strategic priorities be?”

Bowman is also speaking to community organizations, municipal governments, and school boards throughout the fall, in preparation for regional community forums scheduled for the first week of November.

The survey closes in early October, with a draft Strategic Plan expected to be available for review and consultation in the new year.

The survey can be found at: http://www.nic.bc.ca/Strategic-Planning-Survey.

Previous story
PHOTOS: North Island Cruisers Show n Shine takes over Shoppers Row

Just Posted

Storm struggle to find win column in pre-season match-ups

Junior B teams opens regular VIJHL season Sept. 6 at the Brindy

PHOTOS: North Island Cruisers Show n Shine takes over Shoppers Row

The North Island Cruisers are hosting their annual Show n Shine. Take… Continue reading

Discovery Passage Aquarium needs your help on Release Day

Campbell River seasonal aquarium requesting volunteers to release sea critters on Sept. 2

Risk of thunderstorms this afternoon

Sunny Labour Day ahead

Women seeks “angel” of mercy who stepped off bus and helped when the you-know-what hit the fan

Homeowner trying to contact man who crawled under Campbellton house to shut off overflowing sewage

VIDEO: Bears dine on salmon at Quinsam River hatchery

Courtenay resident Erica Farrell took a drive to the Quinsam River hatchery… Continue reading

Canada tops Brazil 7-0 to lock up softball berth at Tokyo 2020

Canadians are going to the 2020 Olympics

Advocates call on B.C., feds to protect rights of workers after Hastings Racecourse raid

26 Mexican workers were taken away, letter says

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Shanghai diverted after cracked window pane

The plane was a Boeing 787 carrying 287 passengers.

Kelowna man died after cliff jumping in the Okanagan

BC Coroners Service is investigating the Aug. 30 incident

Canadian cities urge federal leaders to wade into wastewater debate

Mayors are hoping sewage will become an election issue

Alberta minister says families claim naloxone encourages drug users to take more risk

When administered properly the life-saving medication can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose

B.C. and Yukon Association of Drug War survivors calls for heroin buyer clubs

B.C. is already an international example for tackling the overdose crisis and implementing harm reduction

Most Read