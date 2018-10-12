Have a seat and join in the Campbell River Harvest Tea and Sale

The Campbell River Grandmothers to Grandmothers (G2G) and the United Church Women (UCW) are looking forward to hosting a Harvest Tea and Sale on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

It will be held at the United Church Hall, 415 Pinecrest Rd. Admission is free.

Attendees can browse the room for a bit of early Christmas shopping with lots of different offerings. The sale features: Vintage and fine jewellery, Shibori linens (indigo dyes), driftwood Christmas trees and Hobitations, jackets and bags.

Have a seat and let the UCW serve you a fine cup of tea/coffee and a delicious dessert for a cost of $8. They will also offer their jams, jellies, herbs and more for sale.

The UCW raises funds for special projects within the church, plus local and outreach humanitarian causes. G2G supports the Stephen Lewis Foundation African Grandmothers Campaign to put money directly in the hands of community based organizations working on the front lines turning the tides of the AIDS pandemic.

