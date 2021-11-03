Hamper Fund gears up for another campaign

Doug Phyall, Grand Knight and Ken Niesen, Hamper Fund Chairman are shown accepting a cheque from Tim Hortons staff. The money was raised through the sales of “Smile Cookies” at the three Campbell River Tim Hortons locations. Photo submitted by the Knights of Columbus

The Community Christmas Hamper Fund organized by the Knights of Columbus is returning for the forty-eighth consecutive year.

As has always been the case, the Knights are asking the Campbell River Community to support the effort. The goal is to provide hampers to approximately 1,150 homes in the Campbell River area. These hampers contain a generous amount of food suitable for meals on Christmas Day and beyond. There will also be about 700 hampers that will have new gifts for children and seniors.

The hamper office will receive donations of money, non-perishable food items and new gifts at the Discovery Harbour Shopping Centre near Spinners and will be open beginning Nov. 15. The office will be open from 10 a.m until 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday in November and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in December.

Donations may also be made online by visiting http://www.stpatscr.org/hamper_fund .

Those members of the community who would like to receive a hamper are also invited to pick up a registration form at this location during the hours the office is open. Registration forms will also be available at the Campbell River Food Bank and the Income Assistance Ministry at 833 – 14th Avenue during their hours of operation. All completed registration forms must be submitted to the donation office in the Discovery Centre near Spinners.

As we approach the date of hamper delivery, Saturday, Dec. 18, more details will be made available for those members of the community who would like to deliver the hampers.

