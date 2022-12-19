VIDEO; Hamper Fund delivery day puts food on the table for area families in need this Christmas

The last link between the hamper sorting and loading stage and the volunteer delivery drivers are Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper volunteers Steve Niesen, Rick Anglin, Glen Piotrofsky and Tim Hansen. They were just four of many volunteers preparing hampers and delivering them to families in need on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Volunteers sort out donated items on delivery day for the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Drive on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Volunteers load up donated items for Christmas Hampers on delivery day for the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Drive on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Volunteer drivers wait in line to pick up Christmas Hampers prepared by other volunteers on delivery day for the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Drive on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

An army of volunteers worked like clockwork on Saturday, Dec. 17 to package up and deliver Christmas Hampers to families in the Campbell River area.

Delivery Day is the big moment for the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Drive and this year the weather cooperated making delivery of the more than 1,000 hampers a relatively smooth affair. The huge community effort to fill the hampers got underway around Nov. 14 and becomes one of the Campbell River area’s biggest and longstanding charity efforts, operating for 49 years now.

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations