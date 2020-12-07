Hamper application deadline extended to Dec. 9

Or until they get 1,160 applications, whichever comes first

Campbell River’s emergency services personnel conducted a Holiday Checkstop on Dogwood Street Dec. 5. They were asking people to stop into the Curling Club parking lot on Dogwood Street and make a donation to the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Drive. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

The deadline for an application for a Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper has been extended.

“We have enough food, including perishable items, to fill 1,160 hampers, our target for the past few years. For whatever reason, the applications have been slow to appear this year as we are at about 920 as of this morning,” said Kevin Gearey of the Knights of Columbus. “We will still accept applications until we reach 1,160 or until closing this Wednesday, Dec. 9, whichever comes first. We will let it play itself out.”

Meanwhile, Campbell River emergency service personnel held a Holiday Checkstop on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Campbell River Curling Club on Dogwood Street, to collect donations for the Hamper Fund. The event went well as there were several pickup truckloads of food and toys brought to the depot. People also donated $2,001.65 which will be used to help with the Hamper Drive’s bills, Gearey said.

