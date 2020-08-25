Habitat for Humanity’s online auction an overwhelming success

More than $25,000 raised to support Courtenay and Campbell River projects

The dream of affordable homeownership will become a reality for more local families thanks to the generosity of businesses and bidders in Campbell River and the Comox Valley.

Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North’s inaugural #BidtoBuild Online Auction exceeded the organization’s expectations. It raised over $25,000, making it one of Habitat VIN’s most successful fundraising initiatives to date.

“It was a risky time to hold any kind of fundraiser, particularly something we had never tried before, but we needed a way to make up for revenue lost due to COVID,” explained Pat McKenna, Habitat VIN’s executive director. “We weren’t sure if businesses would be able to donate, and we weren’t sure if people would be open to bidding. The overwhelming support we received from the community has been emotional for everyone on our team.”

The money raised will go towards their two current affordable housing projects, where they plan to build three more homes in Campbell River and two more in Courtenay by the end of 2020.

In addition to raising money for their affordable homeownership program, Habitat wanted to use the auction to highlight local businesses. Before reaching out for donations, they first gained the support of the Campbell River and Comox Valley Chambers of Commerce and the business associations in Downtown Courtenay, Comox and Campbell River, which in turn shared the opportunity with their network.

Temprite Climate Solutions and Cloutier Matthews Chartered Professional Accountants came on as presenting sponsors, and the Comox Valley Record and The Eagle 97.3 as media sponsors.

The positive response from bidders and donors already has the Habitat team planning next year’s online auction. They have even had several additional businesses reach out to commit to donate to #BidtoBuild 2021.

McKenna encourages people who want to support Habitat to sign up for monthly giving or to visit their recently re-opened ReStores in Campbell River and Courtenay.

Visit habitatnorthisland.com to learn more.

