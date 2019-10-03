Greenways: Education is key to limiting human/bear interaction

While autumn known as the season of harvest, it’s also the time of year where bears are out looking for their own bounty.
And with Greenways Land Trust starting up a fruit gleaning project earlier this year, the organization thought it would be good for its volunteers to have a bit of knowledge about these beautiful animals so they – and the bears – can stay safe.
“We live in bear country, and we need to know about how having fruit trees around and maybe garbage in our yards, it increases human/bear interaction,” says Lynette Hornung, Greenways food security projects coordinator. “And when there’s increased human/bear interaction, there’s a higher liklihood that bears will have to be put down. We want to minimize that by sharing information and providing education on how to minimize those kinds of interactions.”
So on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., they are hosting retired conservation officer Glenn Naylor for a workshop at the Campbell River Senior’s Centre at the Campbell River Common (formerly Ironwood Mall).
But next week’s workshop isn’t just for Greenways volunteers, Hornung says.
“It’s open to anyone who is interested in bear safety,” she says.
“The more we limit human/bear interaction, the better off we’ll all be, and education is how to do that.”
Pre-registration for the workshop isn’t necessary, but they would like to know approximate numbers so they can plan to have enough refreshments. Anyone interested in attending can contact Hornung at lynette@greenwaystrust.ca or by messaging Greenways on Facebook (@GreenwaysTrust) to let them know you’re coming, but it’s not required.
