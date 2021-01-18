Gourmet Essentials donates nearly $1,500 to Hospital Foundation

The Campbell River Hospital Foundation is another step closer to a new mammography machine, after a local company donated close to $1,500 to the machine.

Eva Xu and the staff from Gourmet Essentials donated $1,476 to the foundation, which will go towards the purchase of a Stereotactic Mammography Machine for the hospital’s MRI.

The machine works with the mammography to pinpoint the exact location of a breast mass by using x-rays taken from two different angles, according to a press release from the foundation. Radiologists are then able to accurately take tissue samples, which will save women from having to travel away from Campbell River to have the same procedure and reducing wait times for their biopsy results.

“We are grateful that Eva, who has owned Gourmet Essentials for three years has continued the tradition that began in 1998, with more than $29,990 raised to support health care for Campbell River and North Vancouver Island,” said the Campbell River Hospital Foundation in a press release.

Donations to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation can be made online at crhospitalfoundation.ca or by calling 250-286-7164.

