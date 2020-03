Sam has found the perfect perch on the couch. Photo courtesy of Melissa Corrin Boris is taking some time to smell the flowers. Photo courtesy of Vanessa Klobucar Mia hasn’t quite grown into her ears yet. Photo courtesy of Angela Cudmore Castle Finlay rocks their sweater. Photo courtesy of Jaime Guthrie Luna hasn’t learned to drive yet, but she’s great at warming the seat up. Photo courtesy of Angela Stephenson Sollo, 1.5, is proud to be named after Okisollo Channel. Photo courtesy of Michelle Mercer Gouda is a 12-week-old rescue from the Northwest Territories. Photo courtesy of Tasia Dick Tell it to me straight. Do these glasses make me look smart? Charles wants to know. Photo courtesy of Kathy Hilton Staples Kylo and Veyda have nap-time coordinated. Photo courtesy of Gillian Flock From left, Jazmin and Coco are just the power duo you need right now. Photo courtesy of Emma Easen Nothing there? Look again. Loki’s beautiful white coat blends in with the snow. Photo courtesy of Lisa Dawson Shelby will stare into your eyes just as long as you look into theirs… but are you gonna throw that ball now? Photo courtesy of Janey Duma Della has found the perfect chin-resting rock. Yes, she is very comfortable, thanks for asking. Photo courtesy of Lisa Goldsack Say hi to Toby. He’s almost two-years-old. Photo courtesy of Shaee Christyne Holly loves wearing her ‘work’ bandana. Photo courtesy of Mandy-Rae Cruickshank-Krack Jetson enjoyed the mud just the right amount during a muddy Beaver Lodge walk. Photo courtesy of Lori Elphick Give a howl for Max who is thoroughly enjoying the sunshine at Rotary Beach Park. Photo courtesy of Phil Winspear This is Keela, a seal pup keeshond. Photo courtesy of Deb Haskins This is Lindylou. Her human says she’s got the ‘self-isolating’ down pat. Photo courtesy of Diedre Anne Freddie chose a size-appropriate stick on his walk. Photo courtesy of Thomas Howard Desmond is Elk Meadows Farm’s resident border collie. Photo courtesy of Sarah Lottis Austin and his very smart bow-tie. Photo courtesy of Natalie MacLeod

Monday, March 23 was National Puppy Day. We put a call out to our followers on Facebook for photos of their best dog friends. And Campbell River, what can I say, you did not disappoint. While I wish I could have included everyone from the more than 120 submissions we received, there just wasn’t enough room.

Without further ado, I introduce you to some of Campbell River’s dog population.

Campbell RiverDogs