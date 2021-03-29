Fundraiser and online trivia night in support of Mitlenatch Island

Join ‘For The Birds’ on April 14, 2021 – a fun online trivia night for Mitlenatch Island.

Mitlenatch Island, a protected bird sanctuary in the middle of the northern Strait of Georgia, is a special place and the Mitlenatch Island Stewardship Team (MIST) was formed in 2010 to support BC Park’s mandate to provide protection for the island.

A large part of the organization’s focus is to maintain the volunteer warden program, which is crucial for visitation and conservation of the island. However, it takes over $12,000 each year to run the program. For 2021, funds are being raised in partnership with the BC Parks Foundation to help pay for these efforts.

The wardens protect the nesting birds, contribute to scientific monitoring programs and ensure visitors don’t encroach on protected areas and damage the ecosystem. While on Mitlenatch, wardens contribute to eight scientific monitoring programs on the island: bird counts, beach bird survey, plant phenology, intertidal surveys, sea star syndrome surveys, eelgrass beds, cetacean, and turtle sightings, and invasive species removal.

Not able to join the trivia night? No problem. Herbert the glaucous-winged gull says you can still donate and receive a thank you.

To get a ticket, simply make a donation on the BC Parks Foundation webpage for Mitlenatch Island. Visit: https://bcparksfoundation.ca/projects/sustain/mitlenatch-island/

The event invitation will be sent in a confirmation email (please check your junk inbox as the email could end up there).

• Cost: By donation

• Date: April 14, 2021

• Time: 7:00pm start (Pacific Daylight Time)

• Duration: Approx. 2 hours

• Format: Zoom link and full details will be provided upon donation

Trivia Host: IQ 2000 Trivia is Canada’s BEST online quiz night! So join the MIST fundraiser to learn all kinds of wonderful things or prove your intellectual excellence, mental mettle, and cerebral superiority! Instructions on how to play will be provided upon donation. There will be breaks between trivia rounds and be prepared to laugh.

Tax receipts: As the BC Parks Foundation is a registered non-profit organization, all donations over $20 are eligible for a tax credit.

LEARN MORE HERE: https://bcparksfoundation.ca/projects/sustain/mitlenatch-island/

One hundred per cent of donations go directly to protecting Mitlenatch Island through the activities of the volunteer warden program that assists BC Parks with the recreation management, ecological monitoring and conservation efforts. Donations are used for:

• Trails, facilities, and structures, e.g., bird blind.

• Invasive plant and vegetation management.

• Data collection and research.

• Education and public awareness including local promotional material.

• Transportation of volunteers to and from the island.

• Participation in the development of management and operating plans.

• Helping subsidize volunteer costs for students, youth, and financially challenged volunteers.

