Former Campbell River resident Patricia Gaw just turned 90 and has had “a great life.” Photo contributed

Former Campbell River resident Patricia Gaw just turned 90 and has had “a great life.” Photo contributed

From India to Ireland to Canada: Three continents, one lifetime

By Sarah Fortin

Special to the Mirror

From a tea plantation in India to the towering timbers of Campbell River, Patricia Gaw is no stranger to travel. She has seen a lot of the world in her life, more than most people will get to experience.

Gaw was born and raised on a tea plantation in Assam, India. Her father managed the plantation while she lived there with her mother, two sisters and the servants.

“They were called ayahs, the caregivers who looked after my sisters and I,” Gaw said.

It’s clear she cared for the ayahs a lot; she told many stories about them.

“One of the ayahs took my younger sister and I on a walk one day. At one point, the ayah stopped and told me to get in the pram with my sister. I was confused, but I got in and she ran us home before explaining that she had seen a leopard in the grass!” Gaw exclaimed.

She spoke of her time in India fondly, and said she thinks of it often.

When Gaw was eight years old, her family packed up and took a ship from Bombay to Ireland. There, they bought a house in Northern Ireland, her father’s birthplace; Bangor, to be exact. Her oldest sister was attending boarding school in Belfast. Her sister then rejoined the family where they all attended school in Bangor.

At the start of the Second World War, Gaw was still in school. Gas masks were distributed to everyone, and they had to carry them everywhere they went. There were masking drills in the schools, where they would have to put them on quickly and correctly.

“We were pretty lucky during the war,” Gaw said. “A house on the street behind us was bombed and that whole family died, which was scary. People in London were getting shot in the street though, so we definitely had it better than most.”

Enemy planes would often try to bomb the shipyard near her house, but they missed every time. One day, when all the workers from the shipyard were heading home, they were gunned down.

“I thought that was just the most awful thing,” Gaw said, her voice growing quieter.

Her father used to work with air patrol, looking for enemy planes. She said she remembers crying and asking him not to go, but he told her he had to do his part to keep people safe.

After the war, Gaw headed to nursing school. Four years later she graduated and began working as a pediatric nurse. Wanting an adventure, she decided to move to Canada.

“I wanted to go for a year. Well, my year was up long ago!” Gaw laughed.

She has now lived in Canada for close to 70 years. In Toronto she met her future husband, and they soon moved to B.C. They raised four children who finished high school in Campbell River.

“I feel that I’ve had a great life,” Gaw said.

Today, Gaw lives in Sidney, B.C. She is 90 celebrating her birthday today, Feb. 15. She spends her days indoors, due to the pandemic, but keeps herself occupied with crossword puzzles, TV, and phone calls with loved ones.

Sarah Fortin is Gaw’s granddaughter and a Journalism student in first year at VIU, in Nanaimo.

Campbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pets need their teeth brushed too

Just Posted

The River City Cycling Club asked Campbell River municipal by-election candidates their thoughts on where active transportation plays into Campbell River’s future development. Black Press File Photo
Candidates Asked: What’s the future of active transportation in Campbell River?

The River City Cycling Club hit up the municipal by-election candidates for their thoughts

A staff report shows the options the SRD board considered in dealing with the Cortes Island Director’s alleged insider influence. Photo courtesy Youtube.
SRD Board provides Cortes Director with ‘Statement of Expectations’ after insider influence allegations

Allegations of insider influence come from December 2020 emails

Pet Dental Health month is recognized every February. Photo courtesy BC SPCA
Pets need their teeth brushed too

February is pet dental health month, and the BC SPCA has shared… Continue reading

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan’s office said that Mowi’s intention to cull fish is unfortunate but the government is not directing the company to take this option. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Feds says they are not on the hook for Mowi decision to cull 2.6 million farmed fish

DFO says it has not ordered the cull nor denied transfer to other sites

The speaker series starts with a talk by Sonia Voicescu on the butterflies of Vancouver Island. Photo supplied by Museum at Campbell River
Environmental speakers series leads up to Earth Day

Greenways Land Trust and Museum at Campbell River extending Art+Earth Festival this year

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing B.C. health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

Vancouver Canucks’ Jordie Benn, from left to right, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, and J.T. Miller celebrate Hughes’ goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Myers scores winner for Vancouver

A long and happy life in Chemainus has been very good to Ejlif and Anna Mose. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple celebrating nearly 70 years of Valentine’s

Chemainus pair Ejlif and Anna Mose still very much in love after nearly 70 years of marriage

Police are urging skiers and snowboarders venturing into the backcountry to be prepared and equipped for avalanches, which are likely to occur. (Jen Coulter photo)
Skier killed, others injured in ‘high-risk’ avalanches this week near Whistler

Police warn of increased avalanche risk this Family Day weekend

Flautist Paolo Bortolussi and clarinetist Krystal Morrison are among the performers in the Vancouver Island Symphony’s upcoming Beethoven and Brahms concert. (Photos courtesy David Lopez/Jeremy Ferland)
Symphony trios to play Beethoven and Brahms in concert live-streamed from Campbell River

Performances part of ‘Symphony from your Sofa’ series

Most Read