The fuseleage of the deHavilland Beaver is being towed into Grant Signs storage shed by fabricators David and Brody Gaberel. A mounting plate will be installed and then it will return to Sealand Aviation’s hanger where the propeller, floats and tail will be attached in preparation for it’s mounting in the fall as a display on the Inland Island Higway as it enters Campbellton. Photo submittted

Floatplane to be assembled for late fall installation as Campbell River entrance feature

Highway display to celebrate historic industrial district of Campbell River

The assembling of the parts of a renowned aircraft that was built more than 65 years ago is finally taking place.

The fuselage of the deHavilland Beaver acquired by the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association (CNA) will be installed as a welcome to Campbell River display on the Inland Island Highway as it descends into Campbellton. Work is underway and the installation is anticipated to be done this fall, according to CNA member Morgan Ostler.

Recently, the fuselage was towed into Grant Signs’ storage shed by fabricators David and Brody Gaberel where a mounting plate will be welded onto the underside of the aircraft to in preparation for a pedestal on which the body will sit. It will then return to Sealand Aviations hanger where the propeller, floats and tail will be attached.

When completed in the late fall, the aircraft will be displayed on the grassy median between 14th avenue and the Inland Island Highway. The project was initiated by the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association as part of a plan to recognize the importance of Campbellton’s history as the industrial centre of Campbell River.

