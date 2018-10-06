Grade 9 student Drew Eppler ties his first ever salmon fly, which will be one of many he will create for the ‘Flies for Jonah’ initiative. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Flies for Jonah: Carihi fly fishing class/club raising money for fellow Tyee with brain cancer

Hand-tied fishing flies are available at the school and Tyee Marine downtown

When Carihi teacher Nic Pisterzi was hit by the news of young Jonah Shankar’s rare cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment issues, he knew he had to do something. He just didn’t know what.

Pisterzi taught Shankar Grade 12 English.

“He was hard working, committed, and progressed a great deal as a student,” Pisterzi says. He was incredibly kind and respectful – someone you appreciated having in the classroom.”

It took some time, but an idea hit Pisterzi early one morning while having coffee with his wife.

“We were discussing all of the great initiatives and activities that were happening around the community already,” he says. “I mentioned maybe it might be a good idea to tie flies, sell them, and give the proceeds to the Shankar family.”

So he brought the idea forward to the fly fishing class and club at Carihi.

“We discussed who Jonah was, his current health struggle, and why it’s important to give back to community,” he says. “I told the group that it could happen to any of us, and if it was any of them, I would do something too.”

RELATED: Campbell River rallies around Jonah Shankar

It didn’t take much convincing.

“This class of fly fishing students was eager and excited to help out the former Tyee,” he says. “This bridged nicely with where we are in the fly fishing course. They’ve learned their casting, knots, and now, they are tying salmon flies. In fact, it was one of the international students from Japan, Taiichiro Kamio, who suggested we should sell them by donation, so people could have the opportunity to contribute more if they’d like to, for Jonah’s cause.

“Fast forward a bit and here we are, tying flies, organizing them into little fly boxes and ziplocs, and selling them by donation both at Carihi and Tyee Marine, who were in right away.”

Just a week or so into the “Flies for Jonah” campaign, the class has already received a donation by White Tide Sports for $400.00 over and above the sale of flies.

All donations collected at either Tyee Marine or the school will go directly to the Shankars, in hopes of them reaching the $350,000 needed for his international medical treatment in Europe, which as of Oct. 5 was over $225,000.

If you would like to support Shankar’s cause, here’s the direct link to the GoFundMe campaign.

Previous story
Mike’s Mirror Minute….with Larry Samson

Just Posted

Reversing overdoses, saving lives: How a Campbell River group prevents fatalities amid the opioid crisis

Local overdose prevention site has reversed 19 overdoses since last year – AIDS Vancouver Island

“A Crawl Down the Ogre”: Legendary mountaineer to speak about Himalayan ordeal in Campbell River

Doug Scott’s lecture at the Tidemark to raise funds for relief in quake-ravaged Nepal

Flies for Jonah: Carihi fly fishing class/club raising money for fellow Tyee with brain cancer

Hand-tied fishing flies are available at the school and Tyee Marine downtown

Indigenous tourism blossoming on Vancouver Island

BIG READ: Islanders investing in First Nations cultural experiences to attract the world

Echo Lake gets trout restock

The fishing should be a better at Echo Lake. On Wednesday, Duaine… Continue reading

VIDEO: Phase 1 of Big Rock Boat Ramp upgrades complete and ramp open

Long-awaited upgrades to the Big Rock Boat Ramp have been finished, and… Continue reading

B.C. tent city campers break into empty elementary for ‘Schoolhouse Squat’

Homeless camp residents and supporters in Nanaimo announce they’ve ‘claimed’ school

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway

Trudeau says key link between Canada and the United States is officially underway

Activists mount protest outside B.C. pig slaughterhouse

Protestors quickly disperse after call to RCMP reporting trespassing

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said he was backing off because he could not get Ottawa to promise it wouldn’t force Manitoba to raise the price

Handling of high drivers, border crossers still being ironed out, officials say

Two provinces have not signed funding deals to train officers on detecting drivers who are high

Sightless barrel racing horse Curly amazes owners

Curly has a special place in the hearts of her owners

B.C.’s new municipal election finance laws getting their first test

Vancouver shows loopholes for early spending, union staff

Comox Valley child in hospital after ingesting cannabis gummy bears

On Oct. 2, 2018 the Comox Valley RCMP responded to a concerning… Continue reading

Most Read